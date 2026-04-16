Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s fierce daughter Raha is a ‘drop of divinity’, says Mahesh Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, Raha Kapoor, came into their lives in November 2022. Since then, their lives have changed for good. But the parents aren’t the only ones in awe of the baby girl. Recently, her maternal grandfather, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, revealed how the 4-year-old brought happiness and positivity in their lives too.

Mahesh Bhatt on being a grandfather to Raha Kapoor

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were blessed with their baby girl, Raha Kapoor, ace Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt started looking at life in a more poetic manner. While talking to ETimes, the Duplicate director said that Raha came into their lives like a drop of divinity.

She came at a point in time when the senior artist had barely absorbed the astonishing journey of his daughter, Alia. “Then this child arrives. Just the thought of her brings a smile into every pore of my being,” expressed senior Bhatt. Speaking about the fierce vitality of the four-year-old, he mentioned that Raha’s mind is sharp, almost evolutionary.

“She gives you a sense of time. You stand at a vantage point and watch the stream, your daughter, her child, and suddenly you see the continuity of life that has flowed for millennia and will continue long after you are gone,” he fondly spoke about watching Raha grow and his journey as a grandfather.

However, the producer and screenwriter underscored that he is no different from any other grandfather. “Each one, in that moment, rediscovers life. To simply speak to her... that is enough for a day,” he concluded.

Recently, on Alia’s 33rd birthday, her parents took their daughter to Hong Kong to experience Disneyland. Days after ringing in her big day, the National Award-winning actress dropped a carousel of images showcasing the family time they spent together. Again, on their fourth wedding anniversary, two days ago, she dropped a picture of Raha and Ranbir feeding the Alpacas in the snow-capped mountains.

Captioning the pictures, Alia wrote, “somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking. We made ourselves a pretty wonderful life. In short… Tu saath hain toh din raat hain.”

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Love and War with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. RK’s next is a high-stakes epic saga, Ramayana Part 1.

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