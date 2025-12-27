Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha skips April 2026 release to avoid clash with Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan? Find out

Salman Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday on December 27, 2025. As part of the celebrations, the makers of his upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, released a teaser and announced the release date as April 17, 2026, which would have led it to clash with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha.

Now, it looks like the spy action thriller is looking to avoid the clash.

Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Alpha skips April 2026 release, avoiding clash with Battle of Galwan?

According to a report by Taran Adarsh, Alpha is planning to skip its tentative release date of April 17, 2026, to avoid a box-office clash with the Salman Khan starrer. The report indicates that Aditya Chopra is not interested in a direct clash with the film and is likely to move the spy thriller’s release to a later date.

While there has been no official confirmation yet, the new release date for Alpha is expected to be announced after analyzing the theatrical release calendar in the coming months.

Interestingly, this marks the film’s second postponement in recent times. The YRF spy film was initially expected to be released during Christmas 2025, but was pushed ahead due to pending visual effects work.

For those unfamiliar, Alpha is an upcoming spy action thriller and marks the 7th installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is expected to explore the story of two fierce agents, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, featuring Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Previously, the YRF Spy Universe expanded with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film serves as a sequel to War (2019). Its post-credits scene introduced Bobby as an unnamed character, who is set to serve as the primary antagonist in Alpha.

More about the Battle of Galwan

Battle of Galwan is an upcoming action film featuring Salman Khan as Indian Army officer Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. The movie is based on the best-selling novel India’s Most Fearless, which chronicles the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between India and China.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film stars Chitrangada Singh as the female lead.

