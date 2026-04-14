Alia Bhatt celebrates 4th wedding anniversary with Ranbir Kapoor, drops vacation pics: ‘We made a wonderful life’

It’s been four years since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in their Mumbai home and sent the world reeling with their adorable photographs. After breaking the internet with their romantic looks dripping in tradition and flourishing with personal touches, the couple has already turned four and is celebrating their big day. The actress took to her Instagram account on the occasion of their anniversary to share some photos from a recent vacation and dropped some sweet words for her husband dearest.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage turns four

The star couple, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, have been married for four years now. After dating for a few years, the duo tied the knot via an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence, Vastu, located in the Pali Hill area of Bandra on April 14, 2022, which was followed by a grand reception at the Crystal Room and Ballroom of The Taj Mahal Palace on the 17th.

On the occasion of their anniversary, the 33-year-old shared a dump of photos from the duo’s snow vacation and penned a sweet note for her man. She wrote, “somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking…. we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life (star emojis). In short .. Tu saath hain toh din raat hain (infinity, croissant, candle, rose, tea emojis).” Check out the update below:

In the pictures, she shared a rare selfie of the couple as well as them sliding on the ice, playing, and enjoying their time together to the fullest. She revealed a glimpse at their candlelight meal, and they, with their firstborn, could be seen having a meeting with some alpacas. The Alpha star also added AR Rahman’s song to the post, the lyrics of which she quoted in her caption.

Since promising their forever, the couple has welcomed daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022.

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