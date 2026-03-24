Alia Bhatt gets candid about ADHD struggle, hypes friends for cheering her with extended birthday celebration; PICS

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt turned a year older on March 15. On her 33rd birthday this year, she decided to jet off to Hong Kong with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha Kapoor. Upon her return, she dropped pictures of the intimate birthday celebration with her family. But seems like her birthday isn’t over yet. Recently, she enjoyed her extended birthday bash with her ladies playing padel for two hours. She also opened up about her struggle with ADHD. Read on!

Alia Bhatt continues her 33rd birthday celebration, talks about ADHD

Alia Bhatt’s 33rd birthday celebration was exactly how she wanted it to be: an intimate gathering with her loved ones. But when you have a loving family and a gang of adorable ladies, how can the celebrations end so soon?

Taking to her Instagram handle, the National Award-winning actress revealed that she has been feeling low and demotivated for the past week. Citing Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) as the reason behind it, she shared that it was getting difficult to get into her days with focus. Since she was not feeling her best, her gang of girlfriends decided to motivate her and join the diva in playing padel for nearly 2 hours.

Bhatt dropped multiple pictures flaunting her group of women, who not just played the game with her but also celebrated her birthday by bringing a cute cake. In the caption, the Highway actress expressed, “birthday celebrations continue with the best best mamas/ladies playing a lot of padel.”

She added, “The last few weeks have been a bit challenging getting into my days with focus (hello adhd) but this morning was just everything. also there’s just something about women showing up for you (and playing 2 hours of padel because you reaalllyyy wanted to!!) feeling very grateful.”

Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Alia dropped glimpses of her birthday celebration with Ranbir, mother Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt. She also dropped glimpses of their trip to Disneyland in Hong Kong. On the work front, she will be next seen in Alpha, followed by Love and War.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt heads to Hong Kong to ring in 33rd birthday with husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha: Watch