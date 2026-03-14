Alia Bhatt heads to Hong Kong to ring in 33rd birthday with husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha: Watch

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been busy with their work commitments. But amid their busy schedule, the couple decided to take some time off to enjoy a relaxing holiday with their daughter, Raha Kapoor. Recently, a video of the duo taking their child out on a stroll in Hong Kong went viral. Seems like the National Award-winning actress will be celebrating her birthday in a foreign country. Don’t miss the video!

Alia-Ranbir spotted with Raha in Hong Kong

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s fans are all over the world, always excited to get a glimpse of their favorite Bollywood stars. Recently, the duo was spotted in Hong Kong, ahead of Alia’s 33rd birthday on March 15. The viral video shows the parents holding their daughter's hand as they take a stroll in the open area. Later, they were seen going inside a colorful park.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt’s work front

As an actor, producer, entrepreneur, global icon, and brand ambassador, Alia must have a lot on her plate. Recently, she made her debut at the BAFTA 2026 as a presenter and broke the internet by starting her speech in Hindi. Talking about films, her much-awaited YRF spy-thriller, Alpha, is finally inching towards its release. The first female thriller of YRG Universe is set to release in cinemas on July 10, 2026.

Apart from Alia, Sharvari will also be leading the show. Actors like Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol will also play key roles in the Shiv Rawail directorial. Produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha is penned by Shridhar Raghavan, Shiv Rawail, and Ishita Moitra. The film will also see Hrithik Roshan making a special appearance as Agent Kabir.

Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir is set to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film, Ramayana. After wrapping Part 1 of the two-part movie, Kapoor is looking forward to starting shooting Ramayana Part 2, probably after his return from the family trip in Hong Kong. The first part of the film is set for a big Diwali 2026 release.

Another film that fans are excited about is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War. While the movie starring Alia, Ranbir, and Vicky Kaushal was expected to make its debut this year, new reports suggest that it has been moved to 2027.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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