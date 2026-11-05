Alia Bhatt is one 'proud' wife as she hails Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, shares actor's pics with daughter Raha from sets

Ranbir Kapoor's latest release, Ramayana, has been creating considerable buzz ever since its theatrical arrival. Amid the excitement surrounding Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious mythological epic, Alia Bhatt has given fans a heartwarming glimpse of the actor's life behind the camera. The actress recently took to social media to share adorable behind-the-scenes pictures of Ranbir spending quality time with their daughter, Raha, on the film's sets.

Alia Bhatt shares adorable pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Raha

The pictures offer a peek into a special father-daughter moment during the film's shoot. Ranbir Kapoor, who appears to be dressed for an action sequence, can be seen taking a break from his demanding schedule to spend time with his little girl. The candid moments capture the actor balancing his professional commitments with his daddy duties, leaving fans gushing over the adorable bond.

Sharing the pictures, Alia penned a heartfelt note appreciating her husband and everyone associated with the film. She wrote, “You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her, so proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them.”

About Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is reportedly mounted on a massive budget of Rs. 4,000 crore, including both instalments. The film features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The ambitious project has been receiving positive reactions from moviegoers, with its visual effects and attention to the source material emerging as major talking points.

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