Alia Bhatt receives Women’s Day handwritten card from Raha and Ranbir Kapoor: ‘The most beautiful thing…’

Alia Bhatt’s Women’s Day was full of surprises and family time. Late into the night, as the day was almost about to be over, she took to her Instagram account to share a sweet handwritten card from her daughter Raha and husband Ranbir Kapoor. The adorable letter words penned by her firstborn and her man made the actress realize that it was important to note what she was teaching her young one, which had to be owning up to being a confident woman herself.

Actress Alia Bhatt has revealed what her 2026 Women’s Day looked like! Taking to her social media account, the actress shared a handwritten card from her kid, Raha. In the middle of a folded white paper, written in what appears to be sketch pens, were the words, “To Mama, Happy Women’s Day. From Papa & Raha.” The 3-year-old made sure to enlist the help of her Papa, Ranbir Kapoor, for the task.

The 32-year-old added the caption, “A gentle reminder that perhaps the most beautiful thing we can teach our daughters is to know themselves, trust themselves, and celebrate who they are becoming (pink heart emoji)."

Alia Bhatt’s workfront

The popular Bollywood actress will next be seen in Alpha, the action spy thriller, all set for an July 10, 2026, release. While it was rumored that the production was offered an out-and-out OTT-first deal, they have decided to go ahead with a theatrical release. Alongside Alia Bhatt, Sharvari will be seen in a lead role as a super-agent, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist. It also stars Anil Kapoor in a crucial role.

Down the line, the Student of the Year debutant is gearing up for the premiere of Love and War with Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in a love triangle storyline. While an exact release date has not been announced, it is known that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will be eyeing a late 2026 or early 2027 release, following filming delays.

