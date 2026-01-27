Alia Bhatt reviews Sunny Deol’s Border 2, says bestie Varun Dhawan has ‘hit it out of the park’

Border 2 was released over the Republic Day weekend for the fans of the popular war film, first released in 1997. The much-awaited sequel brings back the powerful Sunny Deol in a new role, just as ferocious if not more, with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty joining the lead squad. Actress Alia Bhatt seems to have finally checked out the release and has taken to his Instagram account to share her review. She called the film ‘beautiful’ and lauded the cast for their work, especially friend Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt celebrates the grandeur of Border 2 in a social media review

On January 27, Alia Bhatt reshared the tribute trailer of Border 2 to her Instagram story, full of emotional dialogues and moving music, and added a few words as her review. “Such a beautiful film.. Anurag Singh, what fabulous performances by the entire cast!!!!!

Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, Anya Singh,” she shared, praising the director and the cast of the film for their work.

With a special note dedicated to her Student of the Year co-star and friend Varun Dhawan, she wrote, “And my dear friend has hit it out of the park!!! Doing what he does best pouring his heart & soul into every single frame.. so happy for you Varun Dhawan what a smashing start to the year! Congratulations to the entire team.” (sic) She added a hand heart emoji with it, showing her appreciation.

About Border 2

The sequel follows the 1971 war in which the Indian soldiers defended their land against the enemy. It brings back Sunny Deol, but as Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler, with Varun Dhawan as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, Diljit Dosanjh as Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, and Ahan Shetty as Lt Cdr Mahendra Singh Rawat, showcasing the Army, Air Force, and Navy squadrons that joined hands.

