Alia Bhatt says she doesn’t want to do 2-3 films a year after motherhood: ‘Alpha allowed me to see what my body is capable of’

In an industry where the pace is often relentless, Alia Bhatt is showing that motherhood isn't an obstacle to ambition—it’s just a new way of balancing it. Since welcoming her daughter, Raha, in 2022, Alia has been open about how her perspective on life and work has shifted. In a recent conversation with ETimes, she shared that while her deep love for cinema hasn't wavered, she has intentionally changed the speed at which she moves now.

Reflecting on this new chapter, Alia explained how she has reshaped her daily grind. “Of course, the volume and the speed at which I work now are different because I have a child," she shared. "But it’s a comfortable pace, and I’m happy with it. I like doing one film at a time and giving it all my energy. Earlier, I would do two or three films simultaneously, but I don’t want to do that anymore.”

This shift hasn't meant stepping away from challenges, though. Taking on the physically demanding world of the YRF Spy Universe in the film Alpha, she discovered a newfound appreciation for her own strength. “Doing action after having a baby was very interesting because it allowed me to see what my body is capable of," she said. "It was such a learning experience, and it gave me a lot of respect for my body.”

Beyond the film sets, Alia’s life revolves around the little moments with Raha. She often speaks warmly about the bond between Raha and her father, Ranbir Kapoor, describing the toddler as “naughty and chatty.” While Raha is a bright and vocal child, Alia notes she still has those sweet, relatable moments of shyness. Even the professional side of her life has become a family affair; her father, Mukesh Bhatt, once mentioned that Raha often joins Alia on set, even having her own little vanity van to stay close to her mom.

Looking ahead, Alia’s slate is as impressive as ever, even with her more measured pace. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her in Alpha alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol, which is set to hit theaters in 2026. She is also reuniting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the highly anticipated Love & War, sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. It’s clear that while the "volume" of her work has changed, the heart she puts into every role remains the same.



