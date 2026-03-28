Alia Bhatt says she prioritizes spending quality time with daughter Raha: ‘I want to be a hands-on mom’

Alia Bhatt has always been one about putting her family above anything else. The actress is no stranger to opening up about how those near and dear to her shape her life and her choices, once again cementing the fact that she values her connections above everything else. During a recent chat with Femina India, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star revealed how motherhood has framed her life and that with the birth of her and husband Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha, she has redesigned how she spends her time.

Alia Bhatt on how she uses her quality time for her daughter Raha

Sharing that she prefers choosing her life as a mom, making crucial memories rather than many smaller pouches of meaningless moments. She said, “I think what happens when you become a mom is you reshape some of your priorities. So, you spend more time wanting to focus on quality over quantity. I think that’s what happened with me.”

Alia Bhatt dated her Brahmastra co-star for a few years before deciding to make it official. Following her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, at their home, Vastu, in Pali Hill, Mumbai, the couple welcomed their bundle of happiness, daughter Raha Kapoor, on November 6, 2022. While choosing to keep her out of the public eye for the most part, the actress has seldom shared glimpses of her firstborn with the world.

Revealing how she plans her motherhood journey, the 33-year-old shared, “Now that I have a daughter, I want to be a hands-on mom. I want to experience these amazing years of her life.” However, a go-getter and a driven career woman herself, she does not wish to have to choose between her work and her family life. And so she added, “But I also want her to know that her mother is somebody who’s very passionate about her work and storytelling and movies.”

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Alpha alongside Sharvari and Anil Kapoor, which is all set for a theatrical release on July 10, 2026, and will be followed by the premiere of Love & War starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal during the Independence Day weekend.

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