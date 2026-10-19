Alia Bhatt seeks blessings and performs aarti as she visits Durga Puja pandal with Ayan Mukerji during Navratri; Video

Alia Bhatt embraced the festive spirit of Navratri as she visited a Durga Puja pandal with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji to seek blessings from Goddess Durga. The actress was seen offering prayers and performing aarti during the auspicious occasion. A video from her visit captured the Love & War actress participating in the rituals, adding to the festive fervor. Her appearance at the pandal with Ayan offered fans a glimpse of the duo celebrating the occasion together.

Alia Bhatt stuns in a pink saree at Durga Puja

For the festive outing, Alia looked elegant in a stunning rani pink saree that she paired it with a sky blue blouse featuring intricate gold embroidery, including distinctive half-moon and lotus motifs. Keeping her look graceful and festive, the actress exuded understated charm as she sought blessings at the pandal. Alia’s appearance quickly caught attention, with her vibrant ethnic outfit and participation in the rituals making for a memorable festive moment.

Check out her look below:

Alia Bhatt's work front

Bhatt was last seen in Alpha co-starring Sharvari. Up next, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Love & War. It marks her first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal together. Alia returns to the filmmaker’s world following Gangubai Kathiawadi. Apart from Ranbir, Alia and Vicky, the period drama also features Supriya Pathak. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia previously shared screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, while Alia and Vicky have worked together in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi.

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