Alia Bhatt shares unseen glimpse of ‘good old days’ vacation with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha; See Photos

Alia Bhatt gave fans a peek into some cherished family memories with Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor. The actor took to Instagram to share an eight-picture carousel featuring candid snapshots from what appears to be a past holiday, along with a few solo moments from her stunning getaway.

Alia Bhatt’s ‘good old days’ with her family

Keeping her caption simple, Alia wrote, “good old days, cuddles and all”. The first frame features Alia, Ranbir and Raha enjoying time together on a boat. Seen from behind, the family of three takes in the sea view, with Raha seated between her parents. Ranbir Kapoor, sporting a cap, with Alia as they soak in the peaceful moment.

One of the most heartwarming pictures captures Alia cuddling Raha. With her eyes closed, the actor holds her daughter close while Raha’s tiny hand rests near her face. The intimate frame offers a rare glimpse of the mother-daughter bond the family usually keeps away from the public eye.

Check out her vacation post below:

The carousel also includes several pictures of Alia enjoying her time away. In one mirror selfie, she poses in a white bikini top styled with a lace cover-up, while another picture sees her sporting oversized black sunglasses with her hair left open. The final photograph captures the actor enjoying a meal, completing the relaxed holiday-themed dump. Alia has not revealed the destination or shared details about when the photographs were clicked.

Alia and Ranbir’s family life

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in April 2022 after dating for several years. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November that year. Since then, the couple has occasionally offered glimpses of their family life while continuing to maintain a protective approach towards their daughter’s privacy.

Alia and Ranbir's work front

The husband and wife duo will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War alongside Vicky Kaushal. Kapoor also has Ramayana films in the pipeline with Ramayana Part 1 releasing during Diwali 2026 and Part 2 will be out in 2027.

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