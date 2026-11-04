Alia Bhatt stuns in a sea blue linen saree at Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana premiere; Neetu Kapoor, Sunny Deol turn heads

The excitement surrounding Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited Ramayana: Part One is reaching new heights ahead of its theatrical release. On November 3, a special screening was hosted for the cast, crew and members of the film fraternity in Mumbai. Among the biggest highlights of the evening were Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor, who arrived to support Ranbir Kapoor as he prepares to bring Lord Rama to life on the big screen.

Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor arrive in style to support Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a sea-blue saree paired with a heavily embellished halterneck blouse. Neetu Kapoor, on the other hand, opted for a contemporary brown co-ord featuring a cowl-neck top and wide-legged trousers. The mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo happily posed for the paparazzi, flashing warm smiles as they arrived for the special screening.

Ranbir Kapoor made a stylish appearance in a maroon kurta teamed with black trousers. Keeping his look effortlessly elegant, the actor embraced traditional attire with a modern touch.

Sunny Deol, who essays Lord Hanuman in the epic, made a striking appearance in an all-white suit paired with a sky-blue shirt. However, it was his interaction with Ravie Dubey that caught everyone's attention. Ravie, who plays Lakshman, warmly greeted Deol by seeking his blessing.

The screening also witnessed the presence of several prominent celebrities, including Vivek Oberoi, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Lara Dutta, who arrived with their families. Director Nitesh Tiwari attended with his wife, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and their children. Alia's mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt were also spotted, while Ranbir's cousins Aadar and Armaan Jain arrived with their respective wives.

About Ramayana: Part One

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One is one of the most anticipated cinematic releases. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on November 5.

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