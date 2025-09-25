Alia Bhatt’s 2-year-old daughter Raha already owns a vanity van? Mahesh Bhatt reveals it looks like a nursery school

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the coolest parents around the block. The way they manage their hectic schedules by making sure to spend ample quality time with their daughter, Raha, is commendable. In a recent interview, Mahesh Bhatt revealed an interesting fact about his granddaughter. He quipped that the little one has her own personal space on every set her mother works on and described it as a ‘temple’.

Mahesh Bhatt on Alia Bhatt balancing motherhood with work

Talking to Humans Of Bombay, Mahesh Bhatt could not stop praising his daughter, Alia Bhatt. He said that his daughter chose to get married, have a child and continue to work. He added that the Gangubai Kathiawadi star recently left for Milan to attend an event along with Raha. Recalling an incident where he was shooting an ad with his daughter and Amitabh Bachchan, he revealed that the actress asked him to sit in Raha’s room.

Mahesh added, “I didn’t want to contaminate it. It had the feeling of a nursery school. It almost looked like a temple. I said, ‘No, no, no, the old man has no place there’. But that’s the new-age heroines. They go to work, they’re parenting, they go to Gucci events carrying their baby with them.”

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. It was a prison break story where she went all out to save her brother, who was stuck in a prison in a foreign country.

Talking about her future projects, she has a couple of exciting films in her kitty. She will be seen in YRF’s Alpha, which is a full-action film. This will be the first time she will be seen in a high-octane action avatar. She will share the screen space with Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Apart from this, she also has Love & War. In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, she will be seen opposite hubby Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

