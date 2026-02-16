'All those boys are still my best friends...': Raveena Tandon recalls being shamed for befriending Sanjay Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan

Raveena Tandon is a Bollywood veteran who ruled the 90s with many hits. During the time, she worked with male co-stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, and Sanjay Kapoor, who became her buddies. But back in the day, the actress was s**t shamed for befriending male actors. Read on!

Raveena Tandon on being shamed for befriending male actors

In an interview with Zoom, Raveena Tandon shared that she has been authentic throughout her career. From sending birthday cakes to her female co-stars like Juhi Chawla to sharing a friendly bond with her male co-stars, she has always shared a comfortable space with her buddies and never saw any difference between men and women.

But there was a time when she was s**t shamed for having male actors as her pals. In the interview, the Patthar Ke Phool debutant expressed that most of her heroes were her buddies, and she never saw that difference. But according to her, some magazines and publications were narrow-minded. “Because when you befriended a boy, you were s**t shamed, just because a boy is your friend,” stated the senior actress.

Having said that, Tandon underscored that even today, all those boys are still her best friends, whether it be Sanjay Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, or anyone else. But the judgement and the shaming sent her into a shell, after which she stopped socializing, meeting people, or even leaving her house.

Raveena Tandon’s work front

Raveena is a part of Ahmad Khan’s upcoming multi-starrer movie, Welcome to the Jungle. The film marks the return of Akshay Kumar and Tandon together on screen after nearly two decades. The movie will also feature actors like Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Tusshar Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Puneet Issar, and several others.

She will also be returning to Tamil cinema after 24 years with Vijay Antony’s upcoming film, Lawyer. The film’s director, Joshua Sethuraman, told TOI that he reached Raveena through his Bollywood friends. “I told her that she’d get an idea of my work once she sees Gentlewoman, my debut film. After she saw it, I immediately narrated this film’s story, and she was also interested,” expressed the filmmaker.

