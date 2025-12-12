Allu Arjun reviews Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, calls Aditya Dhar ‘an ace filmmaker with full swag’

Allu Arjun has joined the growing list of celebrities praising Dhurandhar, the latest box-office hit directed by Aditya Dhar. The actor shared his thoughts on social media after watching the film, calling it “a brilliantly made film filled with fine performances, the finest technical aspects, and amazing soundtracks.” His post comes amid the spy thriller’s massive success and rising interest across the country.

Allu Arjun lauds Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, and the ensemble cast

In his note, Allu Arjun highlighted the performances of the actors, beginning with Ranveer Singh. He wrote, “Magnetic presence by my brother Ranveer Singh, he rocked the show with his versatility.” He also praised Akshaye Khanna for his “charismatic aura” and appreciated the “rock-solid presence” of Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. He further mentioned Sara Arjun’s “sweet presence,” acknowledging the entire cast for their contribution to the film.

The Pushpa star also congratulated the team behind Dhurandhar, adding, “Congratulations to the entire team – all the technicians, cast, crew, Jyoti Deshpande ji, and Jio Studios.”

Here’s what Allu Arjun said about director Aditya Dhar

One of the highlights of his post was the praise he reserved for director Aditya Dhar. Allu Arjun wrote, “Of course, the captain of the ship, the brilliant and spectacular filmmaker Aditya Dhar garu. You nailed it as an ace filmmaker with full swag. I loved it!” The actor urged fans to catch the film in theatres, saying, “Just watch it and enjoy the show, guysss…”

His reaction comes shortly after he was spotted at Mahesh Babu’s AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad on Thursday, December 11, evening. Videos of him stepping out after the screening quickly went viral on social media, adding to the ongoing buzz around the film.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. In its post-credit scene, the makers confirmed that a sequel is already underway and scheduled for release next year on March 19. The film has also earned praise from other celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, and Randeep Hooda.

