Alpha New Release Date: Not Christmas 2025, but Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer to hit screens on April 17, 2026

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari starrer spy actioner, Alpha, was initially speculated to release during Christmas 2025. However, it seems that fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the movie in theaters.

According to a YRF spokesperson, the spy action entertainer has been postponed due to pending visual effects work. The makers have now opted to release the film on April 17, 2026.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha postpones to April 2026

Speaking about the postponement, the spokesperson explained that Alpha is an extremely special film for the team, and they want to present it in its most cinematic form. They mentioned that the VFX work is taking longer than initially expected, and the makers do not want to leave any stone unturned in creating a theatrical experience that audiences can truly cherish. Therefore, the film will now be released on April 17, 2026.

Meanwhile, a trade source clarified the reason behind postponing the theatrical release from December 2025 to April 2026. The source stated that the Alpha team wants to deliver the best possible version of the film for audiences to enjoy.

According to them, the VFX team has been under considerable pressure due to unrealistic timelines, which made the earlier schedule difficult to achieve. They added that the delay is solely due to the pending visual effects work and not because of the crowded release window extending from Avatar to the end of January 2026. Hence, the team decided to release Alpha in April instead of any time before that.

More about Alpha

Alpha is an upcoming spy action thriller marking the seventh installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the movie is expected to explore the story of two fierce agents, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles. Featuring Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles, the film was earlier expected to release around Christmas 2025.

Previously, the YRF Spy Universe was expanded with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film serves as a sequel to War (2019). Its post-credits scene introduced Bobby as an unnamed character, who is set to serve as the prime antagonist in Alpha.

