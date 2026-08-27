Alpha on OTT: When and where to watch Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol starrer action thriller online

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, was released in theaters on July 3, 2026. An instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, the film is now all set to begin streaming online. Here are the OTT details.

When and where to watch Alpha

Alpha is slated to premiere on Netflix and will begin streaming on August 28, 2026. The official update was shared by the streaming platform on its social media handle.

Here’s the post:

Official trailer and plot of Alpha

Alpha follows Vikrant Kaul, who becomes involved in a secret project designed to develop enhanced human abilities. When his pregnant wife, Janaki, is diagnosed with a serious heart condition, Vikrant secretly gives her an experimental serum, but she dies after giving birth to twin daughters, Sita and Durga.

The project is shut down, but Fateh Singh Lakhawat secretly continues the experiments, taking Sita and raising her at a secluded facility while Durga grows up separately, unaware of her sister.

Twenty-four years later, Sita sets out to uncover the truth about her past, eventually leading Vikrant to discover that she is his daughter. After Sita and Durga reunite, they uncover Fateh’s plans to recreate the serum using Durga’s DNA. In the final confrontation, Sita defeats Fateh and ends the project, allowing Vikrant to reunite with both his daughters and giving them the choice of living ordinary lives or using their abilities to help others.

Cast and crew of Alpha

Alpha stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles, with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Vishal Katpal, Shubhi Mehta, Digvijay Sawant, Bhushan Simpi, Pavleen Gujral, Pranay Narayan, and many others in key roles. Moreover, Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Kabir Dhaliwal in a cameo.

Directed by Shiv Rawail in his directorial debut, the film is part of the shared YRF Spy Universe and is produced by Aditya Chopra. Based on a story by Uday Chopra, the movie was co-written by Soumil Shukla, Shridhar Raghavan, and Ishita Moitra. Rohansh and Abeer Pandit handled the musical tracks, while Sanchit and Ankit Balhara composed the background score. Rubais served as the cinematographer, while Aarif Sheikh handled the editing.

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