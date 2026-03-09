Alpha Release Date Announced: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sharvari’s spy thriller to be out in cinemas on July 10, 2026

After much waiting, Alia Bhatt-led spy-thriller is finally got its release date. The upcoming installment of the YRF Spy Universe is set to make its big screen debut on July 10, 2026. Making the official announcement, the makers dropped an intriguing poster with the letter ‘a’. Check it out!

Alpha release date announced

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have joined the acclaimed YRF universe with their upcoming spy-thriller, Alpha. It is the first female thriller of the franchise, which includes movies like Ek Tha Tiger, War, and Pathaan. Minutes ago, the makers announced the official release date by dropping a captivating poster.

Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha will make its big screen debut on July 10, 2026. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol will join the female leads in the upcoming entertainer. The movie is penned by an impressive group of screenwriters, including Shridhar Raghavan, Shiv Rawail, and Ishita Moitra.

Earlier, Alpha was released in cinemas on April 17, 2026. Since it was locking horns with Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, industry insiders speculated that the filmmaker would be looking at a new date. With the makers now banking on July, fans assume this is the second and final time the film’s release will be postponed. Alpha marks the 7th installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

Earlier, a source told E-Times that Alia and Sharvari will feature in a star-studded special song and will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar. The insider told the publication, “Both Alia and Sharvari were excited about this song. It’s big and breathtaking. The idea was always to have a visually stunning, high-energy song featuring the two female leads in an action-packed environment, and it’s shaping up exactly like that.”

The movie already has an impressive ensemble cast. But the film will also see Hrithik Roshan making a special appearance in the actioner. As exclusively reported by Pinkvilla, Hrithik as Agent Kabir is ready for a crossover in Alpha.

A trusted source informed, “The actor is excited as this would mark the first-ever crossover of his character in the YRF Spy Universe. He plays the part of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s mentor as a long-term plan of the universe.”

