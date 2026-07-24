Amaal Mallik accuses Tanishk Bagchi of stealing Saiyaara Title Track: “You have ruined so many lives…”

Popular Music Composer and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Amaal Mallik ignited a fresh controversy after openly alleging music composer Tanishk Bagchi of copying the Saiyaara title track. Mallik also ranted and alleged him for ruining careers of several budding artists.

Calling Bagchi ‘Zazooo’, Amaal said, “#Zazooo of the music industry, idhar ki baat udhar karta hai, phir papa papa karke Mohit Suri, PR, common logo se phone karayega. Abey Bagcheeeeeeee, Sab tere jaise RR nahi karte. Tera pattern hai re munnna, aur main pakad chuka hoon yeh pattern.”

Amaal further claimed that Tanishk uses AI vocals. He added, “51 years ka buddah ho gaya hai, but ab tak yeh nahi Samajh aaya ke that perception and imagery is secondary; first is the ART. AI vocals banake telling the world it’s my real voice, I know the real voice! It’s just like the squeal of a rat that’s caught in a trap. The audacity to call it original when everything in the track is AI. You have money issues; then why do you cry to me, give me your children’s swear, your alimony woes from your previous marriage. Sell your car collection Jaguar, Range Rover, BMW & Mercedes yeh sab toh hai hi tere paas; phir bhi 7 8 lac ki royalty pe you’re lying about YRF? Mohit Suri ke ek call pe tu post delete kar diya na, so you’re not sure of what you’re saying or feeling, apan toh full clear hai…”

Mallik went on to add, "You have ruined the lives of so many singers and budding artists; it’s crazy! Insaan toh duaaon ki wajah se hamesha salamat rehta hoon, tuney sirf baddua kamayi.” He questioned why he released his new song, Madhosh, on the same day as Ye Awarapan launch.

Amaal said, “You wanted to create hype around the release, and you thought of bringing your song with mine….On the same day? Competing with me for what again? Tere mere mein farak hai bhai… I wouldn’t do such shit for even healthy competition, aur Kaunsa competition, pehle gaana toh bana, Original toh bana pehle, Jo chori ka nahi hai…Akkhaa music industry ek taraf, aur #AmaalMallik ek taraf? Kya samjhi?”

Taking a dig at Tanishk, Amaal said, “You are literally the right composer for a movie called #Toxic, Gandagi Bhara Hai Tere Soul Mein. Mohit sir ko jaake complain mat kar dena aaj phir se loool. Ha ek aur baat, ‘Baalon se Chutney Saaf Kar’.”

In an earlier long tweet, Amaal said, “If I speak up about how you bagged the film #Saiyaara, and stole the song right under Faheem Abdullah & Arsalan Nizami’s nose to make Mohit Suri take you in the film, then you will know. They will, out of respect, not support me, but if they have the guts to stand up, they should release #SaiyaanMere & the world will know who actually made the song and kisne aise hi credit khaya. You copied #Saiyaara from #HumnawaMere and out of respect, Jubin Nautiyal had to keep quiet as he was part of the same film.”

Responding to Amaal, Bagchi said, “Brother, I know what you are going through, and I have a lot of respect for you as an artist, and I know very soon. You will bounce back and only focus on Music. Get well soon.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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