Ameesha Patel says Akshaye Khanna has ‘blown the nation’, Tara Sharma shares unseen private party pic

Akshaye Khanna’s powerful performance in Dhurandhar has sparked a nationwide reaction, with audiences praising his screen presence, his intense entry scene, and his viral dance sequence on a Balochi track. The buzz around the film has led to renewed appreciation for the actor’s long, consistent career.

Fans have called his role as Rehman Dakait one of his most impactful characters. The film is doing well at the box office.

Ameesha Patel’s throwback tribute

Ameesha Patel added to the ongoing praise by sharing a nostalgic picture from their Humraaz promotions in London. She wrote, “GREATNESS THEN n EVEN GREATER NOW!! That’s AKSHAY KHANNA (AKSHU as I fondly call him)!! Yet most unassuming n ego less!! Throwback in LONDON during HUMRAAZ promotions… I don’t even think AKSHU realises he has BLOWN the NATION with his performances this year!! That’s AKSHU!! Humble n unaffected!!” Her message echoed the audience sentiment that Akshaye is witnessing a major phase in his career while staying grounded.

The admiration also reflects his journey this year. Akshaye began 2025 with his portrayal of Aurangzeb in Chhaava, which became the year’s highest-grossing Hindi film. With Dhurandhar, he delivered a darker and sharper performance, creating a cultural moment similar to Bobby Deol’s viral Jamal Kundu entry in Animal.

From Taal and Dil Chahta Hai to Gandhi, My Father, Section 375, and Drishyam 2, he has consistently focused on quality over trend-based roles. His calm approach and absence from social media have made his success appear even more organic.

Tara Sharma shares a rare throwback

Amid the Dhurandhar excitement, Tara Sharma shared a childhood picture with Akshaye, calling him the “most private” person. She wrote, “A huge congrats, Akshaye! We haven't watched it yet but our Insta feeds are full of #dhurandhar! Particularly this song and your entry! So here's a good luck message for you and the whole team!”

She also added, “Having known each other since we were little, it's really fab to watch you stay true to your passion for acting… Perhaps the most private person I know. Happy for you that your quiet hard work is reaping rewards!” Veteran actress Tanuja also praised him, saying, “He was amazing. Absolutely amazing.”

