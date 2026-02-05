Amid dating rumors with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur gets teased by Siddhant Chaturvedi for a ‘Chennai’ question

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now. Amid these speculations, the actress was recently spotted with Siddhant Chaturvedi while promoting their film Do Deewane Seher Mein, where her co-star teased her with a “Chennai” remark.

Siddhant Chaturvedi teases Mrunal Thakur amid dating rumors with Dhanush

During a recent promotional appearance for Do Deewane Seher Mein, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur interacted with the media. At one point, a person from Chennai asked Siddhant a question, which the actor used as the perfect opportunity to tease Mrunal.

When Siddhant was told, “Woh Chennai waale kuch sawaal pooch rahe the aapse (The person from Chennai was asking you a question),” he responded, “Inse tha woh Chennai waala ka question ya mujhse tha? (Was that question from the Chennai person for her or for me?),” while pointing towards Mrunal Thakur.

Mrunal immediately clarified that the question was directed at him, only to realize that Siddhant was teasing her amid the ongoing dating rumors involving Dhanush.

For those unaware, Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have been making headlines due to speculation that they are dating. However, neither of them has commented on their relationship status so far.

About Do Deewane Seher Mein

Do Deewane Seher Mein is an upcoming romantic drama directed by Ravi Udyawar. Apart from Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur, the film also stars Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, Ayesha Raza, Inesh Kotian, Sandeepa Dhar, Deepraj Rana, Mona Ambegaonkar, and several others in key roles. The film is slated to release in theatres on February 20, 2026.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush is next set to appear in a lead role in the thriller Kara. Directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja, the film follows the story of a man who must protect his family from harm caused by the consequences of his own actions.

Starring Mamitha Baiju as the female lead, the film also features Karunas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Jayaram, and others in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to hit the big screens in the summer this year.

Looking ahead, Dhanush has also announced his next project, tentatively titled D55. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film will feature Mammootty as a co-lead, with Sreeleela and Sai Pallavi playing pivotal roles.

