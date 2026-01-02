Amid Dhurandhar domination, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma's Band Baaja Baaraat to re-release in cinemas

Ranveer Singh is all over the big screens right now. The Bollywood star has been ruling the box office with his latest release, Dhurandhar. Amid the roaring success of the Aditya Dhar actioner, Singh’s debut movie, Band Baaja Baaraat, is all set to hit cinemas again. Read on for more details!

Band Baaja Baaraat to re-release in cinemas

Ranveer Singh made the audience go gaga over his acting skills ever since he made his big screen debut with Band Baaja Baaraat. The Maneesh Sharma directorial also featured Anushka Sharma as the female lead. Amid the roaring success of Singh’s latest release, Dhurandhar, the makers of the 2010 romantic comedy film have decided to re-release it in cinemas.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Yash Raj Films, in collaboration with PRV INOX, will replay the movie in cinemas on January 16, 2026. Speaking about his directorial debut movie, Maneesh Sharma said that he got the idea to make Band Baaja Baaraat when he read a magazine article about young Indian entrepreneurs trying to make it big in the hyper-competitive and risky market.

“That became the seed of the story,” he stated, admitting that the idea eventually grew into a film about love, friendship, and ambition. Talking about the film re-releasing 15 years after its original debut on the big screens, the proud filmmaker shared, “Over the years, the film has found a life of its own with audiences across generations, geographies, and different moments in their lives. I am really looking forward to seeing people loving our film that was made with a lot of heart again on the big screen.”

About Band Baaja Baaraat

Band Baaja Baaraat is a light-hearted rom-com, telling the story of Shruti and Bittoo. The two youngsters try to get hold of Delhi’s wedding planning business. While making their clients’ weddings memorable, the business partners break a very crucial rule, i.e., mixing business with pleasure. At the end, they express their love for each other and promise to plan their wedding next. After the film gained popularity among cinema buffs, it was recreated in Tamil as Aaha Kalyanam.

