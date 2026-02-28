Amid Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding, a look at 10 actors who married co-stars: From Kareena-Saif to Alia-Ranbir

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding pictures are all over social media. The couple’s relationship kicked off on the sets of their movie Geetha Govindam and intensified during the shooting of Dear Comrade. Just like them, there are many Bollywood stars who married their co-stars. Take a look!

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Before tying the knot in 1973, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan worked together in Zanjeer and Abhimaan.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini

Dharmendra and Hema Malini worked in several films together. Some of them are Sharafat, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Dream Girl, and The Burning Train.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan worked together in close to five movies, namely L.O.C. Kargil, Omkara, Tashan, Kurbaan, and Agent Vinod.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Ayan Mukerji brought Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together in Brahmastra.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Before their wedding in 2018, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh worked together in hits like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were known as the Shershaah couple after their first stint together in the film.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were co-stars in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Na Kaho, Dhoom 2, and Guru.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

Hulchul (1995), Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Dil Kya Kare are some of the films co-starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Together, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal featured in the movie Double XL.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have starred together in the film Fukrey followed by Fukrey Returns.

