Amid Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding, a look at 10 actors who married co-stars: From Kareena-Saif to Alia-Ranbir
Just like Rashmika and Vijay, many Bollywood stars fell in love with their co-stars. Kareena-Saif, Alia-Ranbir, Deepika-Ranveer, the list is never ending. Take a look.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding pictures are all over social media. The couple’s relationship kicked off on the sets of their movie Geetha Govindam and intensified during the shooting of Dear Comrade. Just like them, there are many Bollywood stars who married their co-stars. Take a look!
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan
Before tying the knot in 1973, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan worked together in Zanjeer and Abhimaan.
Dharmendra and Hema Malini
Dharmendra and Hema Malini worked in several films together. Some of them are Sharafat, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Dream Girl, and The Burning Train.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan worked together in close to five movies, namely L.O.C. Kargil, Omkara, Tashan, Kurbaan, and Agent Vinod.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Ayan Mukerji brought Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together in Brahmastra.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh
Before their wedding in 2018, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh worked together in hits like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were known as the Shershaah couple after their first stint together in the film.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were co-stars in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Na Kaho, Dhoom 2, and Guru.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol
Hulchul (1995), Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, and Dil Kya Kare are some of the films co-starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal
Together, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal featured in the movie Double XL.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have starred together in the film Fukrey followed by Fukrey Returns.
