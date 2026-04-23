Amidst Deepika Padukone's 2nd pregnancy throwback to when she revealed baby plans with Ranveer Singh: 'Motherhood trumps...'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s fans are delighted to see the way they have grown together. From lovers to fiancé, life partners, and parents, it’s like everything is falling into place, just like they had imagined. Years ago, when DP was in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she opened up about her baby plans and admitted that she would step into motherhood when the time is right. Read on!

When Deepika shared her baby plans with Ranveer Singh

By the end of 2018, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became man and wife. The celebrity couple graduated from being boyfriend and girlfriend to being Mr. and Mrs. After her wedding, the Om Shanti Om debutant spoke to us about Singh; she couldn’t stop blushing.

This is when she also opened up about her baby plans with her husband. The newlywed Deepika told Pinkvilla, “It will happen when it has to happen. Motherhood trumps being married. Of course it will happen at some point.” Padukone also expressed the emotion she felt after tying the knot with the Dhurandhar star in Italy.

According to her, she instantly felt that he had become her man. “I think soon after the ceremony was done. The minute we held hands, it was different. It was not like holding my boyfriend's hand; he's your man for life. Almost instantly, it happened,” she happily expressed.

When quizzed on how she would like to summarise 2018, the year of DeepVeer's, the actress told us back then, “Magical. Absolutely magical. I can't think of any other word to summarise every experience and emotion we have gone through in the past. It's been truly magical.”

Watch the interview below:

Cut to 2026, Ranveer and Deepika have stepped into parenthood and are nurturing their daughter Dua. A couple of days ago, they gave a pleasant surprise by announcing their second pregnancy, after welcoming their first child in September 2024.

Ranveer has become an established and celebrated actor of Bollywood who broke multiple box-office records with his stellar performance in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge. As for DP, she continues to work on her upcoming films like Shah Rukh Khan’s King and Allu Arjun’s Raaka, despite being pregnant with their second child.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Here's the truth on Ashneer Grover biopic as Imran Khan finally breaks silence on him playing entrepreneur's role