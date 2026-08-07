Amit Trivedi announces new album ‘Unsung Unreleased’, first song to out on August 12

Popular composer and singer Amit Trivedi is set to open the vault on songs that never found their way to audiences. Trivedi has announced a new EP, Unsung Unreleased, which will bring together 6 compositions that remained unheard despite being created over the years.

On August 7, Amit Trivedi took to his social media handles and dropped an announcement video. While sharing the video, he wrote, “Songs that once stayed behind in folders, notebooks, and memories are finally finding their way to you. Here's the first glimpse of Unsung Unreleased- an EP of songs that stayed with me, waiting for their time to be heard. The journey begins with "Chinaron Se", releasing on 12th August. #ATAZaad #UnsungUnreleased #TeaserDrop #StayTuned.”

As the caption states, the first song from the EP is titled Chinaron Se and will be released on August 12, with the remaining five tracks rolling out every 15 days.

Speaking about the album, Amit Trivedi said, "Unsung Unreleased is very personal to me because these are songs I never stopped believing in. Every composer has music that remains unheard — not because it isn't good enough, but because circumstances change. I always felt these songs deserved their moment.”

The project marks another step in Trivedi's efforts to build an independent catalogue outside the film ecosystem through AT Azaad, the label he launched to release original music on his own terms. The songs will premiere on AT Azaad’s YouTube channel, while promotional content will be shared across his and AT Azaad’s Instagram handles.

Talking about his music label, Amit said, “AT Azaad was created with the idea of giving music complete creative freedom, and this EP perfectly represents that spirit. I'm excited, and honestly a little emotional, that these compositions will finally reach listeners after all these years."

The music will also be available across all major audio streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.

Over the years, Trivedi has delivered some of Hindi cinema's most acclaimed soundtracks. With Unsung Unreleased, the focus shifts to songs that remained behind the scenes. These tracks will finally be heard as a standalone body of work, untethered from any film, allowing listeners to experience compositions that were created but never made it to the public.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Amaal Mallik spills about roping in Arijit Singh for Awarapan 2, says ‘He is still coming in and working’