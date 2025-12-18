Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai arrive together for Aaradhya’s annual day event - VIDEO

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were spotted attending Aaradhya Bachchan’s annual day event at the Ambani school. The family arrived together at the venue and was escorted into a private area.

In the new video, the Bachchan family can be seen arriving to attend the school’s annual day celebrations. Just like the previous years, the family turned up to spend the evening cheering for Aaradhya this time too, making it a memorable occasion. Aishwarya’s mother, Vrinda Rai, also accompanied them to the event.

Here’s the papped video:

Apart from Bachchans, several Bollywood celebrities were also spotted at the event. Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his wife, Gauri Khan and daughter, Suhana Khan. Additionally, Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, and Vidya Balan were seen at the venue.

Speaking about Amitabh Bachchan, the veteran actor recently made headlines after his grandson Agastya Nanda’s film Ikkis was postponed. The makers have pushed the release date to January 1, 2026, coinciding with New Year’s Day.

While speculation was going on about whether the decision was due to Dhurandhar’s successful run in theaters, Big B addressed the matter on social media. The actor playfully remarked that the release was shifted due to “astrology,” sharing the update in his signature quirky style.

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan’s work front

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in a pivotal role in Vettaiyan, which starred Rajinikanth in the lead role. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the Tamil film featured the veteran actor as Justice Dr. Sathyadev Bramhadutt Pande, a member of the National Human Rights Commission of India.

Looking ahead, the actor will lend his voice to the character of Jatayu in Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming mythological epic Ramayana: Part 1.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Kaalidhar Laapata, which premiered on ZEE5 and received mixed reviews.

The actor is currently part of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action film King, directed by Siddharth Anand.

