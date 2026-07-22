Amitabh Bachchan clears the air on his surgery and ICU admission, says ‘I was referring to Argentina’s loss’

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan made everyone worry about his health when he dropped a blog post talking of hospital admission, surgery and ICU. Now, he has revealed that his post was misunderstood and it wasn’t about him but about Argentina’s loss against Spain at the FIFA World Cup.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he is absolutely fine

After shocking his fans, Amitabh Bachchan has put an end to widespread speculation regarding his health. He clarified that a recent, cryptic blog post about a hospital stay and surgery was heavily misinterpreted.

The 83-year-old actor assured fans that he is “absolutely fine…so far” and did not undergo any medical procedure. Instead, he revealed that his blog was for Argentina’s defeat and Lionel Messi following the FIFA World Cup final.

Addressing the panic, Big B clarified, “I am fine. I did not undergo surgery. It is a misunderstood post.” He further told Variety India, “I was giving an example that the period after a surgery or ICU, the most difficult time is when you come home and have to deal with your damaged condition. So, when a champion loses, the most difficult time is dealing with yourself in its aftermath.”

He explicitly noted that his musings were directed at Argentina's loss. “I was referring to Argentina’s loss and Messi as a champion that lost. People have assumed it's a reference to me,” the veteran actor added.

For the unversed, the confusion began when the veteran actor took to his official blog to pen a note. The post read, “… in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming .. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically.”

He added, “You are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life .. some brave it .. some succumb ..”

Putting all health rumors firmly to rest, the veteran actor continues with his packed professional schedule. Bachchan is gearing up to host the upcoming 18th season of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. He is shooting for high-profile projects, including the sequel to the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, where he reprises his acclaimed role as Ashwatthama, alongside the courtroom drama Section 84. Reportedly, talks around Sarkar 4 are also underway.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan opens up about hospitalization and undergoing surgery; Calls it 'most difficult phase of life'