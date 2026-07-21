Amitabh Bachchan opens up about hospitalization and undergoing surgery; Calls it 'most difficult phase of life'

Bollywood and the fans of Amitabh Bachchan are in a state of shock as our very own Shahenshah, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, dropped an appalling health update. Known for staying connected with his followers through his regular personal blog posts, Big B’s latest update has sent shockwaves across social media, hinting at a secret hospitalization, a major surgery, and a worrisome stay at the ICU.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about getting surgery

In his recent cryptic blog post, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about his medical setbacks and the journey to recovery. In his trademark poetic style, the 83-year-old megastar stated, “…in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming.”

He added, “This homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically .... you are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life.”

While the veteran actor didn't confirm if the note was about his personal health battle or just a philosophical observation, his words instantly rattled millions of fans.

Delving deeper into the toll of post-hospital recovery, Big B added, “Some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions .. they that do not , get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually ..nothing wrong by either ..be well be happy.”

If the blog post wasn't enough to cause panic, the Kalki 2898 AD star followed it up with a cryptic social media post on X (formerly Twitter) that left his followers worried. He wrote, “T 5806 - The game has ended! But the work is still going on.”

The tweet immediately flooded with comments from concerned fans wishing the legendary actor strength, good health, and a speedy recovery.

On the professional front, Big B is set to share the screen with his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan. Pinkvilla exclusively learnt from a source that Ram Gopal Varma was keen on beginning the film, which Sarkaar 4 will be, a reboot and not a continuation of the first three parts.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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