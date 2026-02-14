Ananya Panday drops sweet birthday wish for rumored boyfriend Walker Blanco: ‘You’re the best’

Ananya Panday is once again fueling the dating rumors between her and Walker Blanco. The two who were spotted together at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, where some onlookers even claimed that the actress introduced him as her partner, have long been speculated to be in a romantic relationship. And on February 14, local time, the Call Me Bae star took to her Instagram account to share a sweet POV of him from her eyes for his birthday.

Walker Blanco receives a special shoutout from rumored lady love Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday dropped a sweet birthday wish for Walker Blanco on her social media handle. A photo was seen on her Instagram story of the ex-model, which seemed to have been taken by the actress. He sat opposing the sun, smiling at the camera while he chatted on the phone. Seemingly taken on a vacation, she wrote on the photo, “Happy birthday Walkie, you’re the best” alongside a blue heart and a dolphin emoji, and tagged the birthday boy.

She shared a short clip of a birthday in the next update, which appeared to be for Walker. The chocolate cake top was covered with real flowers and leaves, sans any mention of who it was dedicated to, but the actress wrote, “This may be the most perfect cake ever,” with many flower emojis. She added the, I Think They Call This Love, cover song by Matthew Ifield to the video.

About Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco

It is known that the new man in the 27-year-old star’s life hails from Chicago, Illinois, and has spent a large part of his life in Miami, with schooling from Florida as well. He is said to have been a model in the past and then moved to work with the Ambanis at Vantara. Previously, he shared a similar, love-filled birthday wish for the actress’s birthday in October 2024, writing, “Happy birthday beautiful! You are so special! I love you Anniee!” and a red heart emoji.

The actress is yet to publicly comment on the relationship rumors.

