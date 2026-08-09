Ananya Panday's sister Alanna Panday announces second pregnancy with husband Ivor McCray in adorable video, says 'One More To Love'

Social media influencer Alanna Panday and husband Ivor McCray are expecting their second child. The announcement came recently on social media when Alanna posted a video of her flaunting her baby bump.

Alanna took to her social media handle and dropped an aesthetic video of her cute little family that includes her, husband Ivor, little munchkin River, and the one yet to arrive. In the shared video, they are standing in front of a classic structure in Sicily, Italy. While Ivor can be seen holding River in his hands, Alanna is flaunting her baby bump in a gentle way.

She captioned the video with, “One more to love”

For the unversed, Alanna is actress Ananya Panday's cousin and Saiyaara actor Ahaan Panday's sister. She and Ivor got married in 2023. They welcomed their first child, River, in 2024 and have been enjoying a successful run in both their personal and professional lives. They even starred together in the Prime Video reality show The Tribe, which gave fans a closer look into their lives.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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