Inside Aneet Padda's birthday bash: Alia Bhatt, Ahaan Panday celebrate the Saiyaara star turning 24

Ahaan Panday and his rumoured girlfriend, Aneet Padda, have been making headlines with their alleged relationship. Now, the Saiyaara co-stars have added to the buzz with Ahaan’s heartfelt birthday post for Aneet.

Ahaan Panday calls Aneet Padda ‘a gift to cosmos’

Taking to social media, Ahaan Panday shared a few pictures and videos featuring Aneet Padda. Alongside the posts, the actor penned a heartfelt birthday message, writing, “You’re a gift to the cosmos, Aneet, and everything you touch turns to stardust. I hope the universe is always as gentle with you as you are with it, and don’t you ever forget how much light you leave behind. Happy happy happy birthday.”

Here’s the post:

In a series of pictures, Aneet Padda can be seen enjoying some happy moments and hugging a huge soft toy. The videos also capture the actress sharing adorable moments during what appears to be a vacation with Ahaan.

The birthday post also featured the Tamil song Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, the title track of the 2021 film of the same name. The song’s title translates to “You are the Beginning and also the End,” adding another layer to the ongoing speculation about their relationship.

Later, in the night, Aneet hosted a fairy-tale themed birthday party for her family and friends. Alia Bhatt was also spotted at the bash celebrating the Saiyaara star and posing with her and Ahaan Panday.

Aneet has also been spotted spending time with Ahaan’s family. She attended the baby shower of his sister, Alanna Panday, in Mumbai, where she participated in a fun game with his cousin, Ananya Panday.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s work front

Ahaan Panday is currently shooting for an action-romance film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, which also stars Bobby Deol and Sharvari . He is expected to wrap up his portions before moving on to his next project.

Meanwhile, Aneet Padda recently appeared in the web series Hunkkaar: The Roar. She will also play a lead role in the upcoming horror-comedy Shakti Shalini.

Ahaan and Aneet are also set to reunite with director Mohit Suri for another romantic film backed by YRF. The untitled project is expected to begin filming in October or November 2026. The film is being developed as an emotional love story with a musical backdrop.

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