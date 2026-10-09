Aneet Padda attends rumored BF Ahaan Panday’s sister Alanna’s baby shower, bonds with Ananya Panday; Video

Alanna Panday is set to welcome her second child with husband Ivor McCray, and the celebrations have already begun! Ahaan Panday’s sister hosted an intimate baby shower at their Mumbai residence on October 8. The evening brought together family members and close friends. Among those grabbing attention were Ananya Panday and Aneet Padda, who participated in fun activities at the ceremony. A video of the actresses sharing a playful moment created buzz online.

Ananya Panday and Aneet Padda’s fun moment goes viral

In a video from the baby shower, Ananya and Aneet are seen paired together for a game. The activity required participants to cradle a doll in a piece of cloth and toss it into the air to pass it to the next pair. However, the two actresses failed to complete the challenge, and the doll fell to the ground, leaving their attempt unsuccessful. Their participation added a playful touch to the family gathering, leaving Ahaan Panday and Ivor McCray surprised.

Alanna Panday announces second pregnancy

Alanna, who married filmmaker McCray in 2023, announced her second pregnancy on August 8 through a video showcasing her baby bump. The couple, who welcomed their first child, son River, in June 2024, revealed this September that they are expecting a baby girl.

Reacting to Alanna’s first pregnancy, Ananya had expressed her excitement on Instagram, writing, “My heart may just explode. Little baby… we love you so much already. I’m gonna be a masi. The bestest.” The actress is now preparing to welcome another little member into the family.

Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday’s relation rumors

Aneet and Ahaan made headlines with their on-screen chemistry in Mohit Suri’s romantic musical Saiyaara. While Aneet had appeared in films before the project, it marked Ahaan’s acting debut. The co-stars have since been rumored to be dating, although neither has confirmed the speculation. Aneet is also expected to reunite with Ahaan for another film directed by Mohit Suri and backed by YRF.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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