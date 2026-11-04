Aneet Padda hugs rumored boyfriend Ahaan Panday, Alia Bhatt in unseen birthday pics, says ‘I know I’m late but...’

Aneet Padda shares latest glimpse into her intimate 24th birthday celebrations, with a series of unseen pictures from the special occasion. The Saiyaara actress, who celebrated her birthday on October 13, posted the pictures on Instagram nearly a month after the festivities. While the dreamy birthday decor and castle cake caught attention, it was her moments with Ahaan Panday and Alia Bhatt that stole the spotlight.

Aneet Padda posts unseen pictures with Ahaan Panday and Alia Bhatt

One of the pictures featured Aneet sharing a warm hug with her Saiyaara co-star and rumored boyfriend, Ahaan Panday. Another photograph showed the actress embracing Alia Bhatt. Director Mohit Suri was also among the guests at the birthday celebration.

Aneet Padda pens an emotional note on turning 24

Alongside the pictures, Aneet shared a heartfelt note reflecting on growing older, cherished relationships, missed opportunities and the people she holds close. She also remembered her late grandfather, admitting that it feels strange to move forward in life without him and that she will now celebrate her birthdays without his presence.

Thanking her family and friends for making the day memorable, Aneet Padda wrote, "And I think how blessed am I to be loved like this, to turn 24 with so many beautiful things to hold close, so many people to love and miss? Sometimes I spend so much time missing what was that I forget to look around and see how much there still is. And there is so, so much love, grief, joy, hope and magic in this little life. I really don’t know what I did to deserve it. Something about birthdays makes me cry and I’d save every tear and thank God for it on my knees."

She further concluded, "I know I’m late, but also not really. It’s not exactly about a birth-day after all. Maybe it’s when everything I’ve been too busy living to feel catches up with me. All the love received, all the love lost and all the love still left to give. I want to hold everyone closer and tell them what they mean to me, and I still don’t think it’d be enough. This year I wished for all of you to be happy. I hope you are, I hope you’re all so, so happy. I hope you know I really truly do love you. I wish I could discover every way there is to show it, and I have a lifetime to try. But for now, this messy, ridiculously late post is all I could come up with. I love you. So much. Thank you, for the tears and the smiles."

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