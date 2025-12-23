Aneet Padda shares emotional birthday note for Ahaan Panday: 'I’ve seen my parents trusting you deeply'

Actor Ahaan Panday turned 28 on Tuesday, December 23, and the celebration came with a deeply emotional moment that quickly caught fans’ attention. His Saiyaara co-star and close friend Aneet Padda marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing unseen photos and videos along with a long note that spoke about Ahaan’s personality, kindness, and journey.

Ahaan Panday became an overnight star earlier this year after the massive success of his debut film Saiyaara. On his birthday, Aneet took to Instagram shortly after midnight and posted a carousel featuring candid moments of Ahaan, both alone and with her. The images included rare glimpses from his personal life.

In her caption, Aneet Padda wrote, “I’ve seen the future. I’ve seen passersby smile when you laugh out loud, they can’t help it.” She went on to describe how Ahaan finds beauty in everyday moments, saying, “I’ve seen colours change in the world around, when your eyes are lost in thought admiring an old woman, watering her plants, unaware.”

How Aneet Padda described Ahaan Panday beyond stardom

Aneet’s note focused heavily on Ahaan’s character off screen. She spoke about his creativity and sensitivity, writing, “I’ve seen the scribbles in your notepad, holding the musings of an unusual mind, rare and magical. The change of your camera lens, stubborn in its search for beauty in the mundane.”

She also wrote about the trust and affection Ahaan has earned from her own family. “I’ve seen you be so selfless. I’ve seen my mom and dad trusting you deeply, beaming with love when they ask ‘ahaan kiven ae? theek hai na?’ every video call,” she wrote.

Here’s the most moving part in Aneet Padda’s birthday message

Aneet further mentioned Ahaan’s family, recalling emotional moments involving his mother. “I’ve seen Deanne aunty cry every time she sees your face on that poster. Pride mixed with disbelief at her son’s kindness, his soul—at the man she raised.”

She also shared how Ahaan impacts people around him daily. “I’ve seen a stranger having a better day, after talking to you. I’ve seen the security guard waiting for his daily chat with you at 2 pm sharp.”

Reflecting on his rise to fame, she added, “I’ve seen the world stop and stare at you before it knew why. Before it met its saiyaara on a movie screen. You were always a star, dadi was always proud.”

Aneet ended her post with, “Happy birthday ahaana, i will always be proud of the person you are. Thank you for giving the world the gift of you.” Ahaan responded emotionally, commenting, “No words do justice to what I felt after reading this.”

