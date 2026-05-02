Anil Kapoor recalls how industry turned its back on his father Surinder Kapoor after box office failure: 'He was in tears'

Anil Kapoor brings cheer, love, and laughter to every room he enters. But behind that jhakaas personality, he is a man who gets emotional talking about his family. In a recent heart-to-heart on Lilly Singh’s podcast, the Fighter actor opened up about one of the darkest chapters when his father, legendary producer Surinder Kapoor, was isolated by the industry. Read on!

Anil Kapoor recalls how the industry turned its back on his father, Surinder Kapoor

Anil Kapoor got candid about the fickle nature of showbiz. He went back in time and recalled how his father, late producer Surinder Kapoor, faced a crushing blow. In an interview with Lilly Singh, the Subedaar actor recounted that his dad backed a high-stakes project featuring the reigning superstar of the era, Rajesh Khanna.

Everyone assumed that the movie would break box office records. But the opposite happened, and the film failed to strike a chord with the audience. The aftermath was more than just financial. Anil stated that his father was left devastated, not just by the loss, but by the sudden isolation that followed a failure in Bollywood.

“He was travelling from Delhi, then he went to Bangalore, and there was no one there to receive him at the airport. Everybody had absolutely kind of deserted him, disowned him. That was shocking. I could see he was very vulnerable, almost in tears,” shared the emotional 69-year-old Bollywood star.

The visuals of seeing his father heartbroken stayed in the mind of the young Anil. Eventually, it became one of the reasons why he became a hero, a leading man.

After the film’s failure, his dad’s phone stopped ringing, and the support system vanished overnight. “He was a film producer, and it was difficult to get leading men and actors for his films at the time. So, I said, ‘I have to become an actor. I have to become a leading man,” revealed AK. Despite the setback, Surinder Kapoor eventually bounced back.

After that incident, all Anil wanted was to make his father happy. “I wanted to become successful, become a star, most respected, to make him happy and proud of me,” expressed the Hamare Tumhare debutant.

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