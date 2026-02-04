Animal Park: Ranbir Kapoor starrer to begin shoot from mid 2027; Sandeep Reddy Vanga calls it, ‘A war between two look-alikes’

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, was released in theatres in December 2023. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film concluded with a post-credit scene announcing a sequel titled Animal Park.

Now, the director has confirmed that the sequel’s shoot will begin in mid-2027 and will feature a full-blown war between two look-alike brothers.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Park to go on floors from mid 2027

In a recent interaction after Animal’s Japan release, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed that the team is planning to begin shooting the sequel in mid-2027.

The director said, “Animal Park will start once I finish my current film. There will be more animals in the film because Aziz is also an animal. Keeping that in mind, it will be a war between two look-alikes, so I thought Animal Park would be the right title. It will be more aggressive than the first. We’ll likely start the shoot in mid-2027.”

In addition, Ranbir Kapoor shared his excitement about playing Ranvijay Singh once again, as well as portraying the antagonist, Aziz Haque. The actor said, “I can’t wait to play both roles this time. It is very inspiring for me. We are discussing ideas, and I can’t wait to play Ranvijay and Aziz.”

More about Animal

Animal is an action drama starring Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film follows the story of Ranvijay Singh, who, after years of distance from his father, returns to his side after his father’s life is threatened.

Upon his return, Ranvijay begins investigating who orchestrated the attack on his father and sets out to exact revenge before it is too late. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, and several others in key roles. As the film ended on a high note by announcing a sequel titled Animal Park, it is expected to feature Ranbir in dual roles as cousin brothers Ranvijay and Aziz.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor is currently working on Love & War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the action-romantic film stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt as co-leads.

The actor will also appear in the lead role in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming directorial Ramayana.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently working on Spirit, a cop action drama starring Prabhas, which is slated for release on March 5, 2027.

