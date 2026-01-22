Anupam Kher reveals Anil Kapoor ‘threw him out’ of Mr. India, Javed Akhtar and Boney Kapoor kept it secret

Anupam Kher has revealed he was the original pick for Mogambo! The popular Bollywood villain portrayed by Amrish Puri eventually, was seemingly earlier offered to the 70-year-old as per his claims on step-son Sikandar Kher’s Instagram update. In a clip taken by the younger actor following a tooth procedure on the older one, they spoke about multiple topics, including his bond with Javed Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, and other friends in the industry. It was then that he revealed having been kept in the dark about being ‘fired’ from Mr. India.

First choice for Mr. India’s Mogambo was Anupam Kher, reveals the actor

Anupam Kher is laying it all bare. Shedding light on his casting and then removal from the superhero movie, Mr. India, which starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri in lead roles. Opening up about the BTS planning that went into the film, the A Wednesday star shared how he was supposed to portray the role of the villain, Mogambo. He was seemingly removed from the project, which he opened up about on his step-son Sikandar Kher’s Instagram account.

The actor said, “Javed Saab threw me out of Mr India. Not Javed Saab, it was Anil Kapoor, who is my best friend, and Boney Kapoor too. They didn’t tell me until the end.” He was replaced by Amrish Puri, whom the star went on to praise in his next sentence, adding how his version of Mogambo was great, something he may not have been able to duplicate.

In the same clip, he also shared how Javed Akhtar’s daughter Zoya Akhtar had him on for a cameo role, only casting him in that so far despite his long-running career. He then shared how he was even edited out of it later.

About Mr. India

Mr. India, a popular superhero film, has become a cult favorite following its release in 1987. Starring Anil Kapoor in the titular role, he portrays a young man who finds a cloak that can make him invisible and fights it out with the cunning villain named Mogambo. The film was produced by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor with Shekhar Kapur at the helm.

