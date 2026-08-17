Anurag Kashyap opens up on marriage with 20-years-younger Shubhra Shetty: ‘What is an old man's insecurity…’

Anurag Kashyap and girlfriend Shubhra Shetty have been together for almost a decade, despite their significant age gap. Now, in a recent interaction, the director has opened up about his future plans with her, including the possibility of marriage.

Anurag Kashyap on marriage plans with GF Shubhra Shetty

Speaking with Janice Sequeira, Anurag Kashyap discussed his relationship with Shubhra Shetty, with whom he has been together for nearly a decade. When asked if marriage was on the cards, Anurag said that Shubhra does not believe in marriage. For him, however, being with her matters more than putting a label on their relationship.

The director said, “I'm very happy to be with her. I want to be with her. So, whatever that takes. There's a lot in life. What is an old man's insecurity? I want to be healthy enough to outlive the people I love. Because if it doesn't happen, then what can happen after that? The ways of the world. So, I think about it a lot. But my thing is, as long as we have found what we have found now, I'm happy with anything. I don't want to lose this.”

The filmmaker added, “As long as we have found what we have found now, I’m happy with anything. I don’t want to lose this.”

Anurag also opened up about how he and his partner faced comments regarding their 20-year age difference. The director admitted that he had become more conscious of their age gap over time.

Kashyap explained that while he initially tried to push those feelings aside, he gradually became more aware of the difference as he grew older, particularly because she continued to look much younger than her age.

Shubhra Shetty had previously worked as an assistant director at Anurag Kashyap’s production company, Phantom Films. The filmmaker was first photographed with her in 2015. The couple reportedly confirmed their relationship in 2018.

Before Shubhra, Anurag was married to editor Aarti Bajaj. They separated in 2009 after six years of marriage and share a daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap . Anurag later married actor Kalki Koechlin in 2011. The couple separated after four years.

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