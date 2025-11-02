Anurag Kashyap reveals reason why Ranveer Singh was replaced by Ranbir Kapoor in Bombay Velvet: “Usme kisiko faith nahi tha…”

Anurag Kashyap often stated that he is not interested in making a big-budget tentpole movie with any big Superstar. And the reason behind his reservations is none other than the ‘freedom’. In a recent interview at Game Changers, Kashyap stated that whenever he directs a movie, he makes sure he has full control and the freedom to do whatever he wants. The filmmaker stated he had no free will in Bombay Velvet, as it was not a small-budget movie; eventually, it tanked miserably at the box office.

The Gangs Of Wassepur director revealed that the actual budget of Bombay Velvet was Rs. 28 crore. He said, “The original budget was quite low. But as soon as the studio entered, I got surrounded by ambition. The budget went from Rs 28 crore to Rs 90 crore.” He added, “Suddenly, we went from rickshaws to Mercedes for going to the set. Suddenly, a resort was made in Sri Lanka near the set.”

Anurag admitted that he cast Ranveer Singh to lead Bombay Velvet, but he had to replace him with Ranbir Kapoor as nobody had faith in Ranveer. “Mere pass ek chhota actor tha. Uska naam tha Ranveer Singh. Uske upar kisiko faith nahi tha. Usko bade directors, yahi directors treadmill bulate the. Kyunki, usme energy itni zyada hai. Unhone kaha pata nhi iska kya hoga, but this (Ranbir Kapoor) is better. So, Ranveer se Ranbir tak pahuchne mein mujhe ek saal laga, mentally, emotionally. ( I had a small actor. His name was Ranveer Singh. No one had faith in him. Big directors, these same directors called him a treadmill. Because he has so much energy. They said that they don't know what will happen to him, but this one (Ranbir Kapoor) is better. So, it took me one year, mentally and emotionally, to reach from Ranveer to Ranbir.),” expressed Kashyap.

The filmmaker further said that he couldn't digest the ambitions with Bombay Velvet, so he pushed the film by one year. He mentioned that he talked to everyone in the showbiz for suggestions on whether to gamble on mounting Bombay Velvet on such a huge scale or keep it as he originally planned. “Maine sbse baat ki, uss samay aisa koi nahi tha industry mein jisse maine baat na ki ho. Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra kisko phone nhi kiya maine. Sabne mujhko bola, tum pagal ho gaye ho. Karo, karke dekho. Ye correct hai, bade actor ke saath karo,” added Anurag.

(I spoke to everyone. At that time, there wasn't anyone in the industry I didn't talk to. Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, I talked to everyone. Everyone told me, "You've gone crazy. Do it, try it. This is correct. Do it with a big actor.”)

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kashyap said, “After very long, Ranveer Singh revealed that he was also offered the movie and that he was dropped from the project because he would not be able to generate enough money. Interestingly, he is making movies with the very same people from the industry. So it's not like that. This industry is a weird place. Consequences are mine, and that's why I went to make films on a controlled budget where no one loses money. I don't want to make a blockbuster, and I am not competing with anyone. The idea should be big, and the film should be made on a controlled budget. The film becoming big is not in your hands.”

