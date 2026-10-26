Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attend kirtan event in Mumbai; Actor turns heads in a purple Anarkali suit

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli recently attended a spiritual kirtan in Mumbai led by renowned devotional singer Krishna Das. The couple joined hundreds of devotees at the gathering, which was part of the musician’s ongoing India tour, Home in the Heart. Videos from the event have been circulating on social media, offering a glimpse of the duo immersed in the devotional atmosphere.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli soak in spiritual vibes

The couple was seen participating in the soulful chanting session, including the popular devotional chant Govind Radhe Gopal Radhe. While Anushka enthusiastically sang along with the devotees, Virat appeared more reserved, quietly praying and taking in the spiritual experience. Their presence at the gathering highlighted their interest in spirituality and devotional practices.

Anushka Sharma stuns in a purple anarkali

For the occasion, Anushka opted for a vibrant purple ethnic ensemble that blended traditional charm with understated elegance. The actor wore an anarkali suit featuring a round neckline, full-length sleeves and a fitted bodice that accentuated her silhouette. She paired the outfit with churidar bottoms, keeping the overall look rooted in classic Indian ethnic fashion.

Virat Kohli keeps it simple in casual wear

Virat Kohli complemented his wife’s traditional look with his signature understated style. The cricketer opted for a simple black T-shirt paired with white pants, keeping his outfit comfortable and relaxed for the occasion.

The couple’s appearance at Krishna Das’ kirtan comes after they were recently spotted arriving in Mumbai from Alibaug, stepping off a yacht at the Gateway of India. Reportedly residing in London to enjoy a more private lifestyle, Anushka and Virat continue to visit India for professional commitments and personal engagements, with their latest outing offering fans another glimpse into their spiritual side.

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