Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ring in New Year in style, fans can’t stop gushing over ‘bhaiya and bhabhi’

The New Year has kicked off, and most of us might have welcomed 2026 with a bang. Among the excited ones were Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who stepped into the New Year in an ultra-glamorous avatar. As Virat posted a well-suited picture, standing next to his beautiful wife, people can’t stop gushing over the celebrity couple. Check it out!

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli ring in the New Year in style

Ever since Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli settled abroad, their fans have been craving to see the couple together. But the celebs never disappoint their admirers and keep updating them about their whereabouts on social media. On the first day of 2026, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram handle and dropped a glamorous picture with his wife.

In the image, the Indian cricketer can be seen looking dapper in a well-fitted casual blue suit, which we paired with a round-neck t-shirt. Along with him was his wife, Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma, who raised the temperature with her stylish look. The NH 10 actress donned a black dress with feather detailing. Kohli captioned the image with just a star emoji.

Recently, Virat and Anushka were in India, ticking off their bucket list. They were spotted seeking the blessings of Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. Upon their return to Mumbai, the couple jetted off to Alibaug for a quick getaway at their holiday home. After spending an ample amount of time in the city of dreams, Virushka headed home to their kids, Vamika and Akaay.

The celebrity couple also celebrated eight years of marital bliss in 2025. The couple’s hush-hush wedding in Tuscany continues to be a topic of discussion, with Karan Johar calling it a ‘covert operation’. In an interview, KJo stated that with their intimate wedding, Virushka changed the ‘texture and DNA’ of weddings.

In a podcast hosted by him, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director said, “The texture and the DNA of a wedding, specifically the destination wedding, has changed, and I would give absolute credit to the Anushka-Virat wedding.”

