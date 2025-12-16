Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli seek blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan as 2025 draws to a close

It’s a rare sight to spot Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli attending a glamorous B-town party. Of late, they have been making multiple visits to Vrindavan to seek blessings and guidance from their guru, Premanand Ji Maharaj. Yet again, the couple was spotted at Maharaj’s abode in the holy city.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli seek blessings from Premanand Ji Maharaj

Bollywood’s favorite B-town couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, have been spending a lot of time in London with their kids, Vamika and Akaay. However, they have been making frequent visits to India to fulfill their work commitments.

Whenever they are here together, the couple never forgets to pay a visit to their spiritual guru, Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan. Yet again, on December 16, 2025, they were spotted attending one of the sermons of the guru at his ashram. In a video shared by the official Instagram handle of Guruji, the couple can be seen sitting in front of him with folded hands.

They spoke to him about life and service and got great advice from their master. Both Virat and Anushka can be seen wearing the traditional tilak and glowing in traditional clothes. While the Sultan actress wore a maroon and black simple cotton suit, the Indian batter was seen wearing a brown hoodie with black pants. Both of them surrendered themselves in front of the guru as he shared some words of wisdom for them. It's noteworthy that this is Anushka and Virat’s third visit to Vrindavan this year.

While Kohli has been flying in and out of the country, the Bollywood actress was last seen in India in June when her husband’s Indian Premier League team won the trophy.

To refresh your memory, Virushka celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on December 11, 2025. The couple got married in a dreamy ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. While talking about the couple’s hush-hush ceremony, filmmaker Karan Johar recently said in a podcast that they changed the texture and the DNA of weddings in the country. He even called it a ‘covert operation’.

