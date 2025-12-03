Anushka Sharma is proud wife as Virat Kohli blazes past 84th international century during IND vs SA 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli is having a fabulous time on the pitch! The former captain of the Indian cricket team is back in the game for a series against South Africa and has hit his second consecutive century of the tournament already. Watching him from afar, actress Anushka Sharma is cheering for his wins just as loudly as he cheers for hers. Soon after the batsman locked in his 84th international century during the India vs South Africa cricket match, the Bollywood star updated her Instagram story with a photo of her husband dearest celebrating and added a red heart emoji for him, showcasing her deep love.

The second one day international cricket match held on December 3, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday, was nothing less than a spectacle for fans of the home side. Once again, fan favorite player Virat Kohli hit a century, his 11th consecutive in his long-running career. More than anyone, Indian actress and his wife Anushka Sharma cheered for him by sharing a picture of the star celebrating with his bat and helmet in his hands. She let the heart emoji do the talking for her.

Anushka Sharma’s sweet reaction to cricketer husband Virat Kohli’s century is yet another page of their long-running love story. She often joins him on tours and was recently spotted by his side at the Raipur airport after he managed a knock of 135 in the first ODI in South Africa’s tour of India. Today marks only the second ODI in the schedule out of the three, with the last one coming in on December 6. The visiting side has already won 2 test matches, which will then be followed by 5 T20s. Starting on November 14, the tour will continue towards the end of the year, with the last match scheduled for December 19.

About Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s relationship

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli started dating in 2013 after meeting on the set of an endorsement shoot, after which they got married in 2017. The couple shares two kids, daughter Vamika and son Akaay.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar reveals WHY he doesn’t invite Virat Kohli on Koffee With Karan: ‘What happened with Hardik and Rahul…’