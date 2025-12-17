Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli jet off to Alibaug after a spiritual retreat in Vrindavan- WATCH

Bollywood's most adored couple, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, are currently in India. While fulfilling their work commitments, the celebrities are also ticking off their 'must-visit' places list. After making a spiritual detour to Vrindavan to seek the blessings of their Guru, they are now headed to Alibaug. Check out the video!

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli visit Alibaug

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's return to India from London has been met with a lot of excitement. The lovely couple has been going about and about, meeting people and meeting their personal milestones. A while ago, the lovebirds were spotted taking a jetty to Alibaug, probably to unwind at the multiple properties they own in the coastal city.

For the quick getaway, the Sultan actress got dressed up in a white shirt, which he paired with blue striped pants and a pair of white slippers. She finished off her casual attire with a pair of dark sunglasses and minimal makeup. As for the Indian cricketer, Virat looked dapper in a white round-neck t-shirt that he wore underneath a dark blue denim jacket. He rounded up his look with a pair of comfortable black pants, a pair of white shoes, and sunnies.

Check out the video:

Recently, Virushka, as their fans fondly address them, were seen attending a sermon by Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan. During their third visit to the ashram, the couple were seen sitting in front of their Guru. As the spiritual guru gave them some suggestions, the couple delightedly accepted them and headed out with a happy heart and broad smiles.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's love story

To refresh your memory, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli met during an ad shoot, and over time, they became fond of each other. Then, in December 2017, they gave everyone a shock when images of their hush-hush wedding broke the internet. On January 11, 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Vamika and in February 2024, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Akaay. This year, they celebrated eight years of marital bliss.

