Any Body Can Dream: Raghav Juyal starts shooting Remo D’Souza directorial; Calls it 'most important film' of his career

Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal is witnessing a dream come full circle as he begins shooting for Any Body Can Dream, directed by Remo D’Souza. Stepping into the lead role, the actor returns to the filmmaker’s dance universe years after being part of ABCD 2.

Raghav Juyal reflects on his long-cherished dream

Taking to Instagram, Raghav shared, “ANY BODY CAN DREAM Today, I begin the most important film of my career. Not because it’s the biggest, but because I saw it, dreamed of it, and lived it in my mind 12–13 years ago. It’s important because it brings me full circle. It’s a reminder that when you keep working towards something, manifest it, and live it long before it becomes reality, sometimes the universe finds a way to make it happen.”

Check out his post below:

He further wrote, “What makes it even more magical is that today, I’m the lead in a franchise where I once stood in the shadows, watching from the sidelines. This is the same film I believed and dreamed to be a part of all those years ago. And now, it’s finally happening.

I’m going to give this everything I have. This will be the best dance film ever made, and I intend to deliver a performance unlike anything seen in a dance film before. Some dreams take years to come full circle. And when they do, you realise that perhaps they never really left you. ANY BODY CAN DREAM ZINDAGI ZINDABAAD!”

Raghav Juyal’s work front

Raghav Juyal was recently seen as the primary antagonist in Nani's The Paradise. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the action entertainer released on September 24, 2026. Up next, Juyal will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King which will release on December 24, 2026.

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