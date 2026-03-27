Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan share first look of daughter Sipaara from Eid celebration; PIC

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan welcomed their bundle of joy on October 5, 2025. Naming the couple’s first child, daughter, Sipaara Khan, the tiny family is already celebrating her first Eid in the world. The duo shared a rare update featuring their young child and it only glimpsed at the adorable kid in their home. Taking to her Instagram account, the new mom revealed a pair of feet, presumably her daughter’s, dressed in a beautiful tradition dress with silver anklets on her.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan share a rare glimpse of their daughter Sipaara Khan

On March 27, a few days after the actual Eid celebrations had settled, Sshura Khan revealed a never-before-seen look at her baby daughter, Sipaara. It included a photo of her feet in Indian-style anklets (payal). With bells hanging from her feet, we’re sure everyone knows who’s arriving right as she moves into the house. The mother wrote, “Eid vibes,” in her caption, tagging Sipaara’s Instagram account that her parents manage alongside a red heart emoji.

Check out the photo below:

This is the couple’s first child, Arbaaz Khan, who shares a son named Arhaan Khan with his former wife, Malaika Arora. The couple ended their relationship back in 2017 after 19 years of marriage and went the divorce route. The Bollywood actor then married makeup artist Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony on December 24, 2023. The two are said to have met on the set of his production Patna Shukla.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora began dating Arjun Kapoor a year after the couple went their separate ways, in 2018. The couple split up in 2024 after a solid relationship for six years, but remain close friends, with him arriving to give his support on her father Anil Mehta's passing in September 2024. She has since been rumored to be dating Sorab Bedi after being spotted hanging out together at parties, but the Splitsvilla X6 contestant has denied such claims, maintaining that they’re mere friends.

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