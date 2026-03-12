Arbaaz Khan updates on father Salim Khan's health after hospitalization and angiography: ‘He’s better now’

Veteran Indian actor Salim Khan was hospitalized on February 17, 2026, due to a minimal brain haemorrhage, which then resulted in him being put on a ventilator for precautionary measures. As the world awaited updates, a doctor from Lilavati Hospital spoke to the press following a procedure that was performed on the star. Now, his son, Arbaaz Khan, has shared an update on his possible discharge from the hospital as well as the state of his current health.

Salim Khan and family are eyeing hospital discharge soon and here’s what Arbaaz Khan said

Recently, while being spotted leaving an iftar gathering that he was invited to in the city, Arbaaz Khan briefly addressed her dad’s health and shared the status as per a News18 report, “He’s better now, he’s improving," he said. On being questioned about their plans to have him discharged and moved to their home, he kept it very short and firm, adding “Soon,” not delving into the details.

Previously, friend and one-half of their Salim–Javed duo, lyricist Javed Akhtar, had said, “Salim is fine now. He’s okay and recovering.” The 81-year-old added, “He’s sitting on a chair and talking, and I mean, he has improved.”

The 90-year-old screenwriter was kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for observation, and while the concerned physicians, including Dr. Jalil Parkar, who spoke to the media, were hopeful of being moved to a private ward soon after his procedure, it is not known when exactly the shift happened. A Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) was performed on the famed screenwriter on February 18, 2026, and it was revealed that he was experiencing jerks while being admitted.

While the exact details of his health were not being revealed to the public, many of Bollywood’s well-known names arrived to check on Salim Khan. Family members and industry friends like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Sanjay Dutt personally arrived to pay a visit to the hospital.

