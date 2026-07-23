Are Badshah and wife Isha Rikhi having trouble in paradise? Actress' cryptic post sparks buzz

Months after photos from their secret wedding went viral, rapper and musician Badshah and Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi are once again in the limelight. The buzz began after Isha shared unseen photos and videos from what appeared to be their intimate wedding ceremony, reigniting interest in the couple's relationship.

Isha Rikhi's cryptic caption sparks buzz

Sharing the memories on her Instagram handle, Isha Rikhi wrote, "Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope. Along with a praying emoji." The cryptic caption prompted speculation among fans, with many wondering whether the couple is having trouble in their marital life. The videos show Badshah and Isha exchanging garlands during the ceremony, while another intimate clip captures the rapper showering love on his wife.

Check out Badshah's wife's online post below



Fans react online

While some fans speculated that Badshah and second wife may no longer be together and suggested the actress is looking back at old memories. Others questioned why she chose to share previously unseen wedding moments now. However, neither Badshah nor Isha has responded to the rumors or addressed the ongoing speculation.

About Isha Rikhi

Born in Chandigarh, Isha Rikhi is an actress and model who made her Punjabi film debut with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De in 2013. She later appeared in films such as Happy Go Lucky, Ardaas, Mindo Taseeldarni, and made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade in 2018. Reports have suggested that she and Badshah were in a relationship for a long time before their private wedding.

Badshah's previous marriage

Before his reported marriage to Isha Rikhi, Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih, with whom he shares a daughter. Since their separation, the rapper has largely kept his personal life out of the spotlight, making his relationship with Isha one of the industry's most closely guarded secrets until the wedding photos surfaced.

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