Are Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya getting married in Jamnagar? Boney Kapoor clarifies

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor and businessman Shikhar Pahariya might not have officially confirmed their relationship. But their lovey-dovey social media posts, collective public appearances, and joint vacation tell a different tale. Rumors recently suggested that the alleged couple is looking forward to tying the knot in an intimate wedding in Jamnagar. However, while talking to ETimes, Boney Kapoor, clarified there’s no truth to the speculations.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are NOT getting married soon

The internet was convinced that wedding bells were ringing for Janhvi Kapoor and her beau, Shikhar Pahariya. While some speculated that a traditional September wedding in Jamnagar is on the cards, others reported that they might go with a serene temple ceremony in Tirupati. Finally, Boney Kapoor has set the record straight.

In an exclusive interaction with ETimes, Janhvi’s father, veteran producer Boney Kapoor, has firmly put an end to the ongoing wedding chatter. When asked about the reports suggesting that the couple is set to tie the knot, Boney simply said, “No, this is not true.”

This is not the first time that wedding rumors of the couple have been dismissed. Earlier, the Ulajh actress herself reacted when a paparazzi post suggested she was planning a wedding at the Tirupati Balaji Temple. Taking to the comment section, Janhvi wrote ‘Kuch bhi (What even)’. Her remark soon went viral.

Having said that, Janhvi has spoken about having a simple wedding at her favourite religious place, in a gold Kanjeevaram saree with her husband wearing a lungi and food being served on banana leaves.

Coming back to the couple, Janhvi and Shikhar’s romance bloomed in front of their fans. From adorable temple visits to Shikhar attending all intimate Kapoor family gatherings, their bond was evident.

While talking on a podcast, the actress stated that love looks safe for her. She added, “It has helped me deal with the helplessness you psychoanalyse. It’s the biggest thing. I don’t feel as helpless anymore because of his presence. And, his presence has always done that for me, in my life.”

On the professional front, Janhvi is gearing up for her massive Telugu release Peddi with Ram Charan in June 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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